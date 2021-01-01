Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or TUF Gaming A17 FA706 – what's better?

HP 17 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

40 out of 100
HP 17
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
HP 17
From $699
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~76.9%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 200 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1169
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +18%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2346
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +173%
6409

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

