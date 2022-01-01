Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

38 out of 100
HP 17
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP 17
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (130.3 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~79.8%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space - 58.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 40.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
VivoBook S15 S533
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1260
VivoBook S15 S533 +2%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2504
VivoBook S15 S533 +67%
4192
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +8%
1408
VivoBook S15 S533
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
VivoBook S15 S533 +84%
4837

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 27 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
