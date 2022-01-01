HP 17 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 38 out of 100 VS 49 out of 100 HP 17 ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (130.3 vs 175 square inches)

33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm

16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~79.8% Side bezels 15.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 563:1 sRGB color space - 58.5% Adobe RGB profile - 40.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness HP 17 300 nits VivoBook S15 S533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) HP 17 1260 VivoBook S15 S533 +2% 1282 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) HP 17 2504 VivoBook S15 S533 +67% 4192 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) HP 17 +8% 1408 VivoBook S15 S533 1309 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) HP 17 2633 VivoBook S15 S533 +84% 4837

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W 27 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance HP 17 0.84 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S533 +124% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive Yes No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.