44 out of 100
HP 17
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP 17
From $699
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~70%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Alienware m17 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2466
Alienware m17 R4 +232%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +5%
515
Alienware m17 R4
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
989
Alienware m17 R4 +286%
3821

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - No, direct
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4 +1543%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

