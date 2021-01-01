HP 17 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP 17
From $699
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1300 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2466
Alienware m17 R4 +232%
8188
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +5%
515
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
989
Alienware m17 R4 +286%
3821
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|No, direct
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
