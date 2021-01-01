HP 17 vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
HP 17
From $699
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Can run popular games at about 652-890% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~112%) battery – 87 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Alienware x17 R1 +24%
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2631
Alienware x17 R1 +229%
8655
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
Alienware x17 R1 +9%
1534
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2633
Alienware x17 R1 +380%
12637
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1