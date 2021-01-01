Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
HP 17
63
G15 5510
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
HP 17
20
G15 5510
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
HP 17
21
G15 5510
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
HP 17
58
G15 5510
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
HP 17
59
G15 5510
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
HP 17
60
G15 5510
56
NanoReview Score
HP 17
41
G15 5510
53

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.7 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~69%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17 +20%
300 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +17%
1299
G15 5510
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2631
G15 5510 +54%
4039
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1408
G15 5510
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
G15 5510
n/a

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

