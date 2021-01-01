Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

HP 17 vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

44 out of 100
HP 17
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
HP 17
From $699
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 803-1095% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (150.7 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~69%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17 +20%
300 nits
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +1460%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

