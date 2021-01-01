Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

HP 17 vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

43 out of 100
HP 17
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
HP 17
From $699
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 46% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 44% more compact case (97.6 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~106.5%
Side bezels 15.8 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +18%
1299
Inspiron 13 7306
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2631
Inspiron 13 7306 +49%
3910
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +28%
1408
Inspiron 13 7306
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
Inspiron 13 7306 +84%
4853

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and HP 17 or ask any questions
