Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • 96% sharper screen – 208 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (111.9 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~84.4%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +3%
1299
Inspiron 14 7400
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2631
Inspiron 14 7400 +57%
4128
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +9%
1408
Inspiron 14 7400
1297
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
Inspiron 14 7400 +85%
4884

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

