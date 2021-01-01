Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

HP 17 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3505

43 out of 100
HP 17
VS
36 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
HP 17
From $699
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (140.4 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~74.1%
Side bezels 15.8 mm -48.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +92%
1299
Inspiron 15 3505
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17 +36%
2631
Inspiron 15 3505
1936
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +71%
1408
Inspiron 15 3505
823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17 +33%
2633
Inspiron 15 3505
1982

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17 +56%
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3505
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

