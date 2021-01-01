Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

HP 17 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

43 out of 100
HP 17
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP 17
From $699
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 365-498% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 113% sharper screen – 226 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.2 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~84.4%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2631
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +133%
6139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1408
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20%
1692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +252%
9271

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +664%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

