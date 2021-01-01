HP 17 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP 17
From $699
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Can run popular games at about 365-498% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 113% sharper screen – 226 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (136.2 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.3 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2631
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +133%
6139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
1692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2633
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +252%
9271
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
