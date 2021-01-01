Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

HP 17 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

44 out of 100
HP 17
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
HP 17
From $699
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 68% sharper screen – 178 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (156.9 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~82.8%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
Inspiron 17 7706
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +1%
1332
Inspiron 17 7706
1313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2466
Inspiron 17 7706 +73%
4266
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17
515
Inspiron 17 7706 +3%
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
989
Inspiron 17 7706 +93%
1913

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 17 7706 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

