HP 17 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
HP 17
From $699
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- 68% sharper screen – 178 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (156.9 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +1%
1332
1313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2466
Inspiron 17 7706 +73%
4266
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Inspiron 17 7706 +3%
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
989
Inspiron 17 7706 +93%
1913
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1