HP 17 vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

49 out of 100
HP 17
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
HP 17
From $699
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (126.3 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space - 54%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17 +20%
300 nits
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +30%
1299
Vostro 15 5515
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2631
Vostro 15 5515 +38%
3635
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +28%
1408
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
Vostro 15 5515 +74%
4578

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and HP 17 or ask any questions
