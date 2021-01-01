HP 17 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
HP 17
From $699
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
81
NanoReview Score
44
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (122.6 vs 175 square inches)
- 37% sharper screen – 145 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 / 130 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +12%
1332
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2466
XPS 15 9500 +73%
4268
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +18%
515
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
989
XPS 15 9500 +111%
2087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|55 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
