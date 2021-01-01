Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

HP 17 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

44 out of 100
HP 17
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
HP 17
From $699
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (122.6 vs 175 square inches)
  • 37% sharper screen – 145 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~89.2%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
XPS 15 9500 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +12%
1332
XPS 15 9500
1193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2466
XPS 15 9500 +73%
4268
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +18%
515
XPS 15 9500
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
989
XPS 15 9500 +111%
2087

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 55 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500 +262%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP 17 or Aspire 5 (A517-52)
2. HP 17 or Aspire 5 (A514-54)
3. HP 17 or Aspire 5 (A515-56)
4. XPS 15 9500 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. XPS 15 9500 or XPS 17 9700
6. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
7. XPS 15 9500 or XPS 13 9310
8. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and HP 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский