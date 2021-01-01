HP 17 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP 17
From $699
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 305-416% higher FPS
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (122.9 vs 175 square inches)
- 37% sharper screen – 145 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +11%
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2631
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +135%
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1408
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2633
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +255%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1