HP 17 vs Dell XPS 17 9700
HP 17
From $699
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
52
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 25% sharper screen – 133 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144.1 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|0 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +9%
1332
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2466
XPS 17 9700 +80%
4434
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
HP 17 +12%
515
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
989
XPS 17 9700 +114%
2115
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
