HP 17 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
HP 17
From $699
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
54
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
40
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 25% sharper screen – 133 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|19 mm (0.75 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|0 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2466
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +107%
5108
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
989
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +294%
3901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
