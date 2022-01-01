Home > Laptop comparison > HP 17 or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Evaluation of HP 17 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS
  • Around 5.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 25% sharper screen – 133 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (144 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm
16.33 x 10.72 x 0.96 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~90.3%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1269
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +33%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2629
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +304%
10625
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1408
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +26%
1777
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2633
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +474%
15125

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +631%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C No 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

