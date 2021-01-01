HP 17 vs Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
HP 17
From $699
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 17
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Can run popular games at about 1091-1487% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (160.9 vs 175 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|262 mm (10.31 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|230 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1273
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +26%
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2689
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +215%
8465
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +440%
13618
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|140 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|Yes
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1