HP 17 vs Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

43 out of 100
HP 17
VS
70 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
HP 17
From $699
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 17 and Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 1091-1487% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 20% sharper screen – 127 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (160.9 vs 175 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
HP 17
vs
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) 32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% ~79.5%
Side bezels 15.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
HP 17
300 nits
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1273
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +26%
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2689
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +215%
8465
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
HP 17
1364
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +8%
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
HP 17
2523
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +440%
13618

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +1983%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive Yes No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

