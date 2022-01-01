You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 250 G8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 41 against 36 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness 250 G8 +25% 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) 200 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 36 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 2 4 L3 Cache - 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 250 G8 466 Aspire 3 (A315-58) +179% 1298 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 854 Aspire 3 (A315-58) +206% 2610 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 250 G8 458 Aspire 3 (A315-58) +193% 1340 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 782 Aspire 3 (A315-58) +313% 3229

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX350 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1354 MHz GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance 250 G8 +50% 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

