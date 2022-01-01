HP 250 G8 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
20
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
36
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 41 against 36 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
466
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +179%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
854
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +206%
2610
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
458
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +193%
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
782
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +313%
3229
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
