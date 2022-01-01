Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Aspire 3 (A315-58) – what's better?

36 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
38 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
HP 250 G8
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 41 against 36 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
250 G8 +25%
250 nits
Aspire 3 (A315-58)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8
466
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +179%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
854
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +206%
2610
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8
458
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +193%
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
782
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +313%
3229

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
250 G8 +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-58)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

