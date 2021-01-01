HP 250 G8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP 250 G8
From $759
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 155-211% higher FPS
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|300:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|12 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|359 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +17%
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +104%
4853
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +12%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +177%
2663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|2666 MHz
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
