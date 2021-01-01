250 G8 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 250 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 300:1 - sRGB color space 53% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness 250 G8 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 140 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.