HP 250 G8 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

46 out of 100
HP 250 G8
73 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
HP 250 G8
From $759
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (110.5 vs 134.2 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space 53% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +28%
320 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

