Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

45 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
HP 250 G8
From $759
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~74%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space 53% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
TUF Dash F15 FX516
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 200 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1267
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +8%
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
4184
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +13%
4745
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP 15 (2021) or 250 G8
2. Dell Alienware m17 R4 or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or TUF Dash F15 FX516
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or TUF Dash F15 FX516
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Dash F15 FX516
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or Dash F15 FX516
8. MSI GF75 Thin or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
9. MSI GF65 Thin or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
10. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 or TUF Dash F15 FX516

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and HP 250 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский