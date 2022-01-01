Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

39 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
HP 250 G8
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 100-137% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 53% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 12 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +140%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 / 120 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +182%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. 250 G8 or Pavilion 15
2. 250 G8 or ProBook 450 G8
3. 250 G8 or 15 (2021)
4. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or MateBook 16 (2021)
6. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and HP 250 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский