HP 250 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
HP 250 G8
From $759
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
35
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
45
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|563:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37%
|Response time
|12 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|194 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC256
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +1%
1285
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
VivoBook S15 S533 +76%
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
VivoBook S15 S533 +108%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|2666 MHz
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
