Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

50 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
HP 250 G8
From $759
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.8 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space 53% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
2. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
3. VivoBook 14 M413 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Inspiron 14 5402 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
5. ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and HP 250 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский