49 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
58 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5500
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.2 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard

Laptop:
250 G8
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~72.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 53% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 / 230 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +14%
1267
G5 15 5500
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +7%
4184
G5 15 5500
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +13%
510
G5 15 5500
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2000
G5 15 5500 +6%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

