HP 250 G8 vs Dell G7 17 7700

45 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (134.2 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 600:1
sRGB color space 53% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time 12 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
G7 17 7700 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 130 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +7%
1285
G7 17 7700
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2384
G7 17 7700 +85%
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +11%
504
G7 17 7700
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
961
G7 17 7700 +120%
2113

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 2666 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
