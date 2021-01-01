HP 250 G8 vs Dell G7 17 7700
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
35
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
63
NanoReview Score
45
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (134.2 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~137%) battery – 97 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|12 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|130 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +7%
1285
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
G7 17 7700 +85%
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +11%
504
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
G7 17 7700 +120%
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|2666 MHz
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1