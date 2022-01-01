You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 250 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (96.6 vs 134.2 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm

11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 600:1 sRGB color space 53% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 74.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.9% Response time 12 ms 35 ms Max. brightness 250 G8 250 nits Inspiron 13 5310 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 15.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 250 G8 +13% 1232 Inspiron 13 5310 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2528 Inspiron 13 5310 +42% 3597 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 250 G8 1365 Inspiron 13 5310 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2525 Inspiron 13 5310 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 13 5310 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 88.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.