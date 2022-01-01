Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 13 5310

39 out of 100
HP 250 G8
51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
HP 250 G8
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Inspiron 13 5310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (96.6 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 296.7 x 210 x 13.9-15.9 mm
11.68 x 8.27 x 0.55-0.63 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 48 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 600:1
sRGB color space 53% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.9%
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Inspiron 13 5310 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 284 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +13%
1232
Inspiron 13 5310
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2528
Inspiron 13 5310 +42%
3597
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

