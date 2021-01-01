Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

43 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 37% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (97.6 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~106.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 53% 100%
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Inspiron 13 7306 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +13%
1245
Inspiron 13 7306
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2522
Inspiron 13 7306 +55%
3910
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +24%
1365
Inspiron 13 7306
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2525
Inspiron 13 7306 +92%
4853

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

