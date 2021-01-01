HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 14 5402
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
From $379
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.7 vs 134.2 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|60%
|Response time
|12 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Inspiron 14 5402 +1%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2522
2521
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +2%
1365
1342
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +1%
2525
2511
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
