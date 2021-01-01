Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400

43 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 48% sharper screen – 208 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (111.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 53% 100%
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Inspiron 14 7400 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 7.6 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1245
Inspiron 14 7400 +1%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2522
Inspiron 14 7400 +64%
4128
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +5%
1365
Inspiron 14 7400
1297
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2525
Inspiron 14 7400 +93%
4884

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

