HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400
HP 250 G8
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 48% sharper screen – 208 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (111.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|3000 RPM
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|100%
|Response time
|12 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Inspiron 14 7400 +1%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2522
Inspiron 14 7400 +64%
4128
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +5%
1365
1297
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2525
Inspiron 14 7400 +93%
4884
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
