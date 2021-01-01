Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3505

43 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
37 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm
9.8 x 14.33 x 0.71-0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm -48.2 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 400:1
sRGB color space 53% -
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8 +14%
250 nits
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +84%
1245
Inspiron 15 3505
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +30%
2522
Inspiron 15 3505
1936
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +66%
1365
Inspiron 15 3505
823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +27%
2525
Inspiron 15 3505
1982

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
250 G8 +56%
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3505
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

