HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
24
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
NanoReview Score
39
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +170%
1232
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +203%
2528
835
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +203%
1365
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +225%
2525
777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
