HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

49 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space 53% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5510
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 0 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +46%
1267
Inspiron 15 5510
870
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +54%
4184
Inspiron 15 5510
2721
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +24%
510
Inspiron 15 5510
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +56%
2000
Inspiron 15 5510
1283

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

