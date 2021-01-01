Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

43 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 365-498% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 53% 100%
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.3 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1245
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +11%
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2522
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +143%
6139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1365
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +24%
1692
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2525
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +267%
9271

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +664%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP 15 (2021) or HP 250 G8
2. HP ProBook 450 G8 or HP 250 G8
3. Dell G5 15 5510 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
5. Dell G5 15 5500 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and HP 250 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский