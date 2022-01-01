HP 250 G8 vs Dell Vostro 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
24
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
NanoReview Score
39
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches
|363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +16%
1232
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8 +17%
2528
2163
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1365
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2525
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|25 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
