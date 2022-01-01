You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 250 G8 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 363.9 x 249 x 18-19 mm

14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.75 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 400:1 sRGB color space 53% - Response time 12 ms 35 ms Max. brightness 250 G8 +14% 250 nits Vostro 15 3500 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 250 G8 +16% 1232 Vostro 15 3500 1058 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 +17% 2528 Vostro 15 3500 2163 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 250 G8 1365 Vostro 15 3500 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2525 Vostro 15 3500 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX330 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS Vostro 15 3500 +45% 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 7.9 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

