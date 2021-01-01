Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

50 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 500:1
sRGB color space 53% 54%
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +24%
1245
Vostro 15 5515
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2522
Vostro 15 5515 +44%
3635
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +24%
1365
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2525
Vostro 15 5515 +81%
4578

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and HP 250 G8 or ask any questions
