You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 41 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 600:1 sRGB color space 53% - Response time 12 ms 35 ms Max. brightness 250 G8 250 nits Vostro 5510 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 250 G8 1232 Vostro 5510 +15% 1414 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2528 Vostro 5510 +86% 4704 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 250 G8 1365 Vostro 5510 +2% 1390 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2525 Vostro 5510 +115% 5421

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS Vostro 5510 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.