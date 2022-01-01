Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or Vostro 5510 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell Vostro 5510

39 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5510
HP 250 G8
Dell Vostro 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell Vostro 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
Vostro 5510

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches		 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 600:1
sRGB color space 53% -
Response time 12 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
Vostro 5510 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1232
Vostro 5510 +15%
1414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2528
Vostro 5510 +86%
4704
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1365
Vostro 5510 +2%
1390
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2525
Vostro 5510 +115%
5421

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
Vostro 5510 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and HP 250 G8
2. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 and HP 250 G8
3. Dell Vostro 15 5515 and HP 250 G8
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Vostro 5510
5. Dell Latitude 3520 and Vostro 5510
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3510 and Vostro 5510
7. Dell Vostro 14 5410 and Vostro 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 5510 and HP 250 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский