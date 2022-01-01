HP 250 G8 vs Dell Vostro 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
67
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
23
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
24
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
84
NanoReview Score
39
47
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 242 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|53%
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1232
Vostro 5620 +29%
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2528
Vostro 5620 +192%
7391
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1365
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2525
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
