HP 250 G8 vs Dell Vostro 5620

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP 250 G8 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620 Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 300:1 - sRGB color space 53% - Response time 12 ms - Max. brightness 250 G8 250 nits Vostro 5620 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 12 Threads 4 16 L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 250 G8 1232 Vostro 5620 +29% 1588 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2528 Vostro 5620 +192% 7391 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 250 G8 1365 Vostro 5620 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 250 G8 2525 Vostro 5620 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance 250 G8 0.84 TFLOPS Vostro 5620 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.