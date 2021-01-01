HP 250 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
74
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
35
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
27
45
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
48
86
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
81
NanoReview Score
45
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.6 vs 134.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|53%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|12 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|481 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +7%
1285
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
XPS 15 9500 +85%
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +11%
504
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
XPS 15 9500 +120%
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|55 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|2666 MHz
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
