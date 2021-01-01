Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

HP 250 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

45 out of 100
HP 250 G8
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
HP 250 G8
From $759
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 144-197% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.6 vs 134.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 53% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 12 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
XPS 15 9500 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +7%
1285
XPS 15 9500
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2384
XPS 15 9500 +85%
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
250 G8 +11%
504
XPS 15 9500
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
961
XPS 15 9500 +120%
2113

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 2666 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

