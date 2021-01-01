Home > Laptop comparison > 250 G8 or HP 17 – what's better?

Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
250 G8
57
HP 17
59
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
250 G8
30
HP 17
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
250 G8
27
HP 17
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
250 G8
56
HP 17
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
250 G8
48
HP 17
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
250 G8
78
HP 17
60
NanoReview Score
250 G8
43
HP 17
43

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.2 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
250 G8
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1 -
sRGB color space 53% -
Response time 12 ms -
Max. brightness
250 G8
250 nits
HP 17 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1245
HP 17 +4%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2522
HP 17 +4%
2631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
250 G8
1365
HP 17 +3%
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
250 G8
2525
HP 17 +4%
2633

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
250 G8
0.84 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

