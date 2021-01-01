43
Review
Evaluation of HP 250 G8 and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (134.2 vs 175 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Cooling solution
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Display tests
|Contrast
|300:1
| -
|sRGB color space
|53%
| -
|Response time
|12 ms
| -
|Voltage
|11.55 V
| -
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
| -
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
Ports
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Keyboard
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|No
Touchpad
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
