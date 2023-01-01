You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 64.6 against 58.2 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 64.6 against 58.2 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (100.1 vs 108.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1638:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% 98.8% Response time 50 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Dragonfly Pro 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64.6 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 96 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Dragonfly Pro +23% 3.686 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.2 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.