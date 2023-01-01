You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7736U - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 70 against 64.6 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 70 against 64.6 watt-hours 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB 47.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1638:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Dragonfly Pro 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64.6 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 96 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams 274 / 272 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance Dragonfly Pro 3.686 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +84% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023): - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests. - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.