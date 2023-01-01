You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7736U - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 64.6 against 51 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 64.6 against 51 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm

12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~88.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Black Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1638:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Dragonfly Pro 400 nits XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64.6 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 96 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Dragonfly Pro +161% 3.686 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.