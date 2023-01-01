Home > Laptop comparison > Dragonfly Pro or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

HP Dragonfly Pro vs Dell XPS 13 9315

60 out of 100
HP Dragonfly Pro
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
HP Dragonfly Pro
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Dragonfly Pro and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 64.6 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (91.3 vs 108.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Dragonfly Pro
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~88.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 40.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1638:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.6% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness
Dragonfly Pro
400 nits
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 96 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 278 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 27 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Dragonfly Pro +5%
1487
XPS 13 9315
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Dragonfly Pro +46%
9245
XPS 13 9315
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Dragonfly Pro +19%
1558
XPS 13 9315
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Dragonfly Pro +134%
12727
XPS 13 9315
5436
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Dragonfly Pro +161%
3.686 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
