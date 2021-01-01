Elite Dragonfly G2 or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Intel Core i5 1030NG7 Intel Core i7 1060NG7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56.2 against 50 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (93.3 vs 100.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 198 x 16 mm

11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1300:1 sRGB color space - 98.3% Adobe RGB profile - 64.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Elite Dragonfly G2 +150% 1000 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56.2 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Elite Dragonfly G2 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.