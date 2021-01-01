Home > Laptop comparison > Elite Dragonfly G2 or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

57 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
VS
53 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
From $1839
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56.2 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (93.3 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite Dragonfly G2
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 198 x 16 mm
11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
sRGB color space - 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

