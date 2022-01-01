Home > Laptop comparison > Elite Dragonfly G2 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

53 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
HP Elite Dragonfly G2
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Review

Evaluation of HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 67 against 56.2 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite Dragonfly G2
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 198 x 16 mm
11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 7400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness
Elite Dragonfly G2 +150%
1000 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
Elite Dragonfly G2
0.84 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
