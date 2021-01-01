Elite Dragonfly G2 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56.2 against 52 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.98 kg (2.16 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 198 x 16 mm

11.97 x 7.8 x 0.63 inches 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches Area 602 cm2 (93.4 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~81.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.8 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Elite Dragonfly G2 1000 nits XPS 13 9305 n/a

Battery Capacity 56.2 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Elite Dragonfly G2 0.84 TFLOPS XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

