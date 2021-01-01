Home > Laptop comparison > Elite Dragonfly Max or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP Elite Dragonfly Max vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

61 out of 100
HP Elite Dragonfly Max
VS
52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
HP Elite Dragonfly Max
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite Dragonfly Max and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly Max
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 122% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite Dragonfly Max
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 304.3 x 197.6 x 16 mm
11.98 x 7.78 x 0.63 inches		 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
Area 601 cm2 (93.2 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~84.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 31.1 dB 41.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1767:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94.8% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 72.3% 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7%
Response time 38 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Elite Dragonfly Max +122%
1000 nits
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 264 gramm 214 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Elite Dragonfly Max +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87.1 dB 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.5 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Elite Dragonfly Max
2. MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Elite Dragonfly Max
3. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
6. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and HP Elite Dragonfly Max or ask any questions
EnglishРусский