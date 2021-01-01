Home > Laptop comparison > Elite x2 G8 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Elite x2 G8 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

53 out of 100
HP Elite x2 G8
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite x2 G8 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 28% sharper screen – 227 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite x2 G8
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 290 mm (11.42 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 210.6 mm (8.29 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 0.8 mm (0.03 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 -

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

